Iran: US, Israel deployed ISIS cells inside the country

Iran on Tuesday accused the United States and Israel of sending ISIS-linked elements into the country to carry out attacks against civilians and security forces, as nationwide unrest continues to claim more casualties.

In remarks reported by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi said the deployment follows what he described as Washington and Tel Aviv's “defeat” in the recent twelve-day war, accusing ISIS of carrying out deadly attacks targeting both citizens and security personnel.

Mousavi added that Iranian security forces acted with restraint toward demonstrators, while stressing that his country would not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty or territorial integrity. “Iran will not allow terrorists to take to the streets,” he warned.

The United States and Israel issued no immediate response to the accusations.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry arrested “terrorist” cells in the southeastern city of Zahedan, affirming that they entered the country through the eastern border and operated with Israeli backing. The ministry said the suspects planned assassinations and sabotage against service infrastructure, adding that authorities seized American-made weapons and explosive materials from seven safe houses in the city.

The developments unfold amid unrest that began on December 28 after the Iranian rial fell to a record low of about 1.45 million to the US dollar, triggering sharp increases in prices and inflation. Protests that initially focused on economic grievances later spread across the country.

Human rights group HRANA reported at least 646 deaths, including 505 protesters and nine children, and 10,721 arrests as of Monday. Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures. State-aligned media, meanwhile, confirmed that more than 100 members of the security forces were killed, while HRANA said 133 military and security personnel and one prosecutor were among the dead.

In a separate toll, an Iranian official told Reuters that around 2,000 people died during the demonstrations, blaming “terrorists” for the deaths of civilians and security personnel.

According to NetBlocks, which monitors internet access restrictions worldwide, Iranian authorities cut nationwide internet access more than four days ago, leaving the country largely offline. Addressing the blackout, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that authorities ordered the shutdown only after “terrorist operations” emerged during initially peaceful protests, asserting that the government had engaged in dialogue with protesters.

Tehran has repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of directing efforts to destabilize the country. Araghchi previously described the early demonstrations as “peaceful and constitutionally legitimate,” adding that the situation escalated only after armed groups infiltrated rallies and turned them violent.

