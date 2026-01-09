50+ dead in Iran’s nationwide protests

Shafaq News– Tehran

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) on Friday said that at least 51 people were killed across Iran since nationwide protests erupted over worsening economic conditions.

Founded in 2009 by Iranian human rights advocates, HRANA reported that the demonstrations have entered their 13th consecutive day, spreading to at least 300 locations across 111 cities in 31 provinces. The protest movement has taken multiple forms, including street rallies, labor strikes, and university-led actions, with at least 17 universities joining the unrest despite intensified security deployments.

HRANA documented that more than 2,200 people have been detained so far. At least 51 others were injured, most after being struck by pellets or plastic bullets fired by security forces, including at least 30 injuries recorded during demonstrations in the western city of Malekshahi.

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities reported that protesters killed a local prosecutor and several security personnel overnight in the northeastern city of Esfarayen.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump renewed warnings that the United States could intervene militarily if Iranian authorities harm protesters, indicating that Washington would respond decisively. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei swiftly reacted, accusing the United States of orchestrating the unrest in the country.

He also described a group of the protesters as “rioters” acting to serve President Trump, warning that Iran will not tolerate individuals working on behalf of foreign interests.

“The US President who judges arrogantly about the whole world should know that tyrants & arrogant rulers of the world saw their downfall when they were at the peak of their hubris. He too will fall,” he added on X.

The protests began on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar after the rial fell to around 1.45 million to the dollar, as inflation, estimated at 52 percent, added to economic pressure. What started as merchant strikes over soaring prices quickly spread to provincial cities, with demonstrators chanting slogans against Khamenei and, in some cases, expressing support for Iran’s pre-revolutionary monarchy.

Iran’s economy remains weakened by years of sanctions and by the aftermath of a June 2025, 12-day conflict with Israel and the United States, which targeted nuclear facilities.

