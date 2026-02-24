Iran proposes dialogue to quell campuses’ unrest

Shafaq News- Tehran

On Tuesday, the Iranian government opened the door to talks with students as demonstrations surged across universities for a third consecutive day, with videos circulated online showing campuses filled with protesters.

In a press conference, Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stressed that pursuing education and addressing student demands are “complementary, not conflicting,” urging universities to provide space for dialogue while fully reopening to meet the expectations of families and students.

On the anniversary of Khawaja Nasir al-Din Tusi and Engineer’s Day, Mohajerani observed that even in the most challenging moments, “civilization can flourish through wisdom and knowledge,” affirming that the government is prepared to join student gatherings and support constructive discussions guided by “reason rather than confrontation.”

On December 28, nationwide economic protests erupted, triggered by the Iranian rial falling to about 1.45 million per US dollar and inflation estimated at 52 percent, which sharply increased food prices. Iranian authorities acknowledge roughly 3,000 deaths from these earlier demonstrations, while the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported the toll exceeding 7,000.

