Iran unrest: 20+ dead in nationwide economic protests

Shafaq News– Tehran

At least 20 people have been killed across Iran since nationwide protests erupted over worsening economic conditions, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) on Monday.

Founded in 2009 by Iranian human rights advocates, HRANA reported that the demonstrations have entered their eighth consecutive day, spreading to at least 222 locations across 78 cities in 26 provinces. The protest movement has taken multiple forms, including street rallies, labor strikes, and university-led actions, with at least 17 universities joining the unrest despite intensified security deployments.

HRANA reported that 990 people have been detained so far. At least 51 others were injured, most after being struck by pellets or plastic bullets fired by security forces, with at least 30 injuries documented during demonstrations in the western city of Malekshahi.

Mass arrests were also reported in cities including Yazd, Isfahan, Kermanshah, Shiraz, and Behbahan, with many detainees transferred to local prisons. Some arrests followed street clashes, while others were linked to online activity on social media platforms.

According to HRANA, protest slogans have increasingly combined economic grievances with criticism of governance and calls for civil freedoms. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei acknowledged the legitimacy of the protesters’ concerns but rejected dialogue with those he described as rioters, insisting such elements must be “stopped.”

Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian instructed the Interior Ministry to adopt a “friendly and responsible” approach toward demonstrators, stressing the government’s commitment to respecting citizens and hearing their demands.

