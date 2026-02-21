Iran declares EU naval and air forces terrorists in reciprocal measure

Shafaq News- Tehran

Tehran will classify the naval and air forces of all European Union member states as terrorist organizations in response to the “illegal and unjustifiable” decision taken by EU member states to designate the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

In a statement on Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry argued that the EU decision contradicts the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

The statement did not provide details on what practical measures would follow the designation.

The European Union has not yet publicly responded to the Iranian announcement.

EU foreign ministers earlier agreed to add the IRGC –an elite branch of Iran’s military with broad influence over domestic security and regional operations– to the bloc’s terrorist list, a move European officials said was driven by concerns over Iran’s alleged crackdown on protests, during which the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) claimed that more than 7,000 people were killed. The United States had designated the force as a terrorist organization in 2019.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warned last January the European Union of the decision against the IRGC, “The consequences will therefore rest with the European states that adopted this measure.”