Iran’s Pezeshkian: Foreign powers miscalculated Iran’s strength

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Friday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted that foreign powers have misjudged Iran’s strength, stressing that pressure and attacks will not destabilize the country.

Speaking in a televised interview, Pezeshkian argued that the United States and Israel are working to divide Iran and topple its system, yet their efforts have failed. “Our enemies wrongly imagined that we were at our weakest point and that their assault would push our people to protest and overthrow the regime.”

Pezeshkian further accused Western powers of hypocrisy, asserting that countries claiming to defend human rights were responsible for killing women and children in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon.

On the European decision to trigger the for United Nations sanctions, he acknowledged that sanctions have had an impact, noting that internal divisions pose a greater danger to Iran than international measures.

Earlier, the European troika—Britain, France, and Germany—reimposed UN sanctions on Iran on August 29, following three rounds of negotiations that produced no positive outcome.

The Iranian president emphasized that accepting the nuclear agreement remains preferable to rejecting it, since it represents international recognition of Iran’s right to enrich uranium. He also recalled that before the outbreak of the recent war, Tehran had planned to lift bans on some social media platforms, with representatives of those companies visiting Iran for discussions.