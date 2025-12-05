Iraqi-Syrian partnership boosts design and exhibition sectors

Shafaq News – Damascus

Iraqi design firm Corsica and the Media Expo Syria organizers finalized on Friday a cooperation agreement in the design and exhibition sectors.

Corsica—headquartered in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region—specializes in interior and exterior décor design, with Brand 8 International handling all project execution.

Eyad Issa, Corsica’s general manager in Iraq, told Shafaq News that the firm launched a new branch in Syria to establish a foothold in the local market and support design needs for events and exhibitions, adding that the partnership creates opportunities for the company to introduce its technical expertise in Syria.

Opening on December 3, 2025, at the Damascus Fairgrounds, the fourth Media Expo Syria brought together over 75 companies from Syria and abroad, including participants from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Turkiye, Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy.