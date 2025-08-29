European Troika: Iran is violating nuclear pact

Shafaq News – Brussels / Tehran

Britain, France, and Germany informed the United Nations Security Council on Friday that Iran has significantly failed to comply with the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In a statement, the European trio, collectively known as the “Troika or E3,” highlighted that since 2019, Iran has increasingly and deliberately stopped meeting nearly all of its obligations, including the accumulation of highly enriched uranium without a credible civilian justification.

“Iran has halted agreed access for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under the JCPOA,” the statement added, underscoring Tehran’s refusal to allow inspectors to verify its nuclear activities.

Iran later rejected the European assessment, accusing the E3 of acting on behalf of the United States and Israel to pressure the Iranian population.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted Europe’s limited influence in global affairs after being marginalized by Washington, stressing that its attempts to activate UN sanctions would only make the E3 ineffective in matters concerning Iran.

“The path Europe has chosen, if not restrained, will have serious consequences for the credibility of the UN Security Council,” he cautioned, warning of negative diplomatic consequences that compel Iran to respond accordingly.

Earlier, the Troika also announced its intention to invoke the United Nations “snapback” mechanism—a step that could restore pre-2015 sanctions on Iran, including restrictions on arms, ballistic missiles, finance, and energy sectors.