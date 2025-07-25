IAEA urges Iran to restore nuclear cooperation

Shafaq News – Singapore City

On Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called on Iran to restore cooperation with international inspectors and clarify critical aspects of its nuclear program.

In a speech delivered at the S.R Nathan Fellowship Lecture in Singapore, Rafael Grossi highlighted Tehran’s willingness to restart limited technical discussions with the IAEA, expressing hope that on-site monitoring by inspectors could resume before the end of the year.

“Iran has a number of facilities and activities that require clarity,” Grossi emphasized, stressing that “Transparency is not optional. It is essential to rebuilding trust.”

Also spoke about @IAEAorg’s work in cancer care, food safety, and nuclear safety, including IAEA’s presence at ZNPP, work in Iran, and our role in safeguards and non-proliferation.Grateful for the warm welcome and a great exchange with an engaged audience. pic.twitter.com/OjsA9J6I26 — Rafael Mariano Grossi (@rafaelmgrossi) July 25, 2025

The IAEA chief also pressed Iran to address several other concerns, including precautionary measures at damaged facilities and the fate of roughly 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium that remains unaccounted for following a US strike on Iranian nuclear infrastructure in June.

These statements come as delegations from Iran, Britain, France, and Germany met in Istanbul on Friday for a new round of nuclear talks. Tehran described the meeting as a ''test of European realism'' and an opportunity to recalibrate positions on its nuclear program.