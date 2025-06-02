US offers Iran limited uranium enrichment

Shafaq News/ The United States proposed allowing Iran limited low-level uranium enrichment on its soil, Axios reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The proposal, submitted on Saturday, does not call for the full dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear facilities. Instead, it permits Tehran to maintain a 3% enrichment capability under international oversight, with key terms — including the duration — still subject to negotiation.

The sources described the offer as a departure from earlier US positions, viewing it as an indication of flexibility from President Donald Trump. It also contrasts with prior public statements by senior US officials, including White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who have repeatedly stated that Washington would not accept any enrichment activity within Iran, pressing for a complete dismantling of its nuclear infrastructure.

The White House did not deny any of the reported details when contacted by Axios.

The proposal is expected to raise tensions between Washington and Israel. The Israeli government has long opposed any arrangement that allows Iran to retain elements of its nuclear program. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the United States to adopt a stricter posture, rejecting any compromise that could enable Tehran to maintain nuclear-related capabilities, even at limited levels.

In Tehran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei indicated that Iran is still evaluating the US proposal, noting that Washington has yet to offer sufficient assurances regarding the timeline and mechanism for lifting sanctions, which Iranian officials view as a central issue in any negotiation.

Baghaei also dismissed claims that the proposal had been accepted by Iranian authorities, pointing instead to an ongoing internal review process.