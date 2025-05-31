Nuclear deal: Iran signals careful response to US proposal

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed, on Saturday, that Tehran has received a new American proposal aimed at resolving the long-standing dispute over its nuclear program, pledging that any response will align with “national interests and the Iranian people’s rights.”

Araghchi said Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi delivered the proposal during a brief visit to Tehran.

My dear brother @badralbusaidi, distinguished Foreign Minister of Oman, paid a short visit to Tehran today to present elements of a US proposal which will be appropriately responded to in line with the principles, national interests and rights of the people of Iran. pic.twitter.com/3XyewmFJhD — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 31, 2025

The statement comes ahead of a sixth round of indirect US-Iran nuclear talks, which have yet to be scheduled. Recent weeks saw five rounds of negotiations, the highest level of contact since President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, reigniting regional and global tensions.

The latest diplomatic maneuver occurs as Western powers—including the US, UK, France, and Germany—prepare to escalate pressure on Tehran. Diplomats told Shafaq News that these governments are planning to press the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors to formally declare Iran out of compliance with its nuclear commitments, a move not seen in nearly two decades.

The IAEA board, comprising 35 countries, is set to meet on June 9 to discuss quarterly reports on Iran’s nuclear activities. Diplomats say the Western draft resolution aims to force Tehran to explain traces of uranium detected at undeclared sites, amid growing concerns about the rapid expansion of Iran’s nuclear program.

A formal finding of non-compliance could have major diplomatic and legal consequences, potentially straining ongoing backchannel negotiations and further complicating efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions through dialogue.