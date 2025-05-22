Witkoff heads to Rome for fifth round of Iran nuclear talks

Shafaq News/ US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to travel to Rome on Friday for another round of discussions with Iranian officials regarding Tehran’s nuclear program, according to a senior official familiar with the matter.

Speaking to Reuters, the source indicated that the talks in Rome will mark the fifth round of US-Iranian engagement and are expected to include both direct and indirect exchanges, similar to earlier meetings. Witkoff is set to be accompanied by Michael Anton, a senior State Department official who previously took part in talks with the Iranian delegation.

The official, who requested anonymity, provided no further details on the agenda.

The announcement comes amid heightened diplomatic activity. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington late Wednesday. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that the two leaders discussed the situation with Iran and that Trump views the ongoing negotiations as “moving in the right direction.”

In a televised interview on Sunday, Witkoff emphasized that any potential agreement must include a commitment from Iran not to enrich uranium—a position that has drawn sharp criticism from Iranian officials. Tehran has consistently defended its right to enrich uranium under international law.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaking through state media on Tuesday, characterized the US demand as “excessive and outrageous,” casting doubt on the prospects for a successful outcome to the talks.

While the two sides continue to engage diplomatically, fundamental differences remain over key issues, particularly the scope and future of Iran's nuclear enrichment activities.