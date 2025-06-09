Iran set to respond to US nuclear proposal soon

Shafaq News/ Iran is expected to deliver a formal response soon to a US proposal aimed at advancing negotiations over its nuclear program, the Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

The response, which will be submitted in writing through diplomatic channels, could be conveyed within the next two days, according to sources cited by the agency.

Iran’s reply is expected to include a proposal reaffirming its commitment to continue uranium enrichment on its own territory. It will also outline measures intended to address US concerns and allegations, in exchange for the effective lifting of sanctions.

Furthermore, Tehran is likely to express readiness to engage in a new round of indirect negotiations with Washington, provided that its red lines and core demands are upheld.

Talks between Tehran and Washington, facilitated by Omani mediators, resumed on April 12 and have since completed five rounds. Discussions have focused on the scope of uranium enrichment and the sequencing of sanctions relief, although key differences remain.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi had delivered the components of the US proposal to Tehran during a brief visit. “Iran will respond appropriately based on principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people,” his post read.