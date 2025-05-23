US-Iran nuclear talks in Rome conclude

Shafaq News/ Indirect nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran wrapped up on Friday in Rome after three hours of closed-door discussions.

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, whose country is mediating the process, confirmed that the fifth round of talks had officially ended. We achieved some progress, although it was not decisive, he told reporters, adding that Oman remains hopeful that outstanding issues can be clarified in the coming days, paving the way toward a sustainable agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the meeting as “the most professional round to date,” stating that Tehran had clearly articulated its positions and there is now a better and clearer understanding of them on the American side.

No formal statement was issued by either Washington or Tehran, and specific outcomes remain undisclosed.

The talks come amid heightened tensions over Iran’s nuclear program, especially its uranium enrichment activities. Tehran has criticized US demands as “unrealistic,” while Washington has insisted on stronger guarantees for non-proliferation and compliance.

This is a breaking story…