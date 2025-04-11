Pressure forces Khamenei to allow nuclear talks

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei approved new indirect negotiations with the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The decision followed urgent consultations last month with President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials, who warned Khamenei of escalating domestic instability and the looming threat of military action by the US or Israel if Iran continued to resist dialogue, NYT quoted Iranian officials.

Formal talks are scheduled to begin Saturday in Oman, where Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to lead the initial session.

Ayatollah Khamenei had consistently and publicly opposed engagement with the United States, labeling it “unwise and foolish”. However, in a rare joint effort, senior Iranian officials pressed him to reconsider his stance, according to two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Khamenei has reportedly set specific parameters for the negotiations, expressing openness to strict international oversight and significant reductions in uranium enrichment levels. However, he ruled out any discussion regarding Iran’s ballistic missile program. Iranian officials also indicated a willingness to engage on regional issues, including Tehran’s involvement in Yemen and Syria and its support for allied groups.

The diplomatic effort is being overseen by senior figures close to Khamenei—Kamal Kharazi, Ali Larijani, and Mohammad Forouzandeh—working in close coordination with Iran’s foreign ministry.

These developments come against the backdrop of mounting economic pressures in Iran, where fuel shortages, rolling blackouts, and currency devaluation have intensified public frustration. In recent days, the Iranian rial has shown a slight rebound, reflecting cautious optimism ahead of the talks.

The upcoming negotiations follow a letter sent by US President Donald Trump in March, to which Tehran responded on March 28, signaling its readiness to return to the table. Trump has stated his openness to diplomacy but has reiterated that military options remain on the table should Iran fail to meet Washington’s demands regarding its nuclear ambitions.