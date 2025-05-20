Iranian FM: Tehran holds off on US nuclear talks

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed that Iran has received a proposal for a fifth round of indirect nuclear talks with the United States but has not agreed to the suggested timing or location.

“No green light yet for a new round of talks,” Araghchi told reporters in Tehran, describing the current status between both countries as a “push and pull.”

His comments came as US media outlets reported that the next round of talks could take place this weekend in Rome. However, a source cited by UAE’s The National newspaper noted that Tehran had not accepted Oman’s invitation for a new round of negotiations, pointing to what Iranian officials describe as “unrealistic” US conditions.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed that the proposal was under review, but declined to provide further details. He also criticized longstanding US sanctions, calling them unlawful and harmful to Iran’s access to medicine and critical supplies.

The ongoing negotiations aim to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). That deal granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.

Last week, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reiterated that Washington would not tolerate “even 1%” uranium enrichment—drawing sharp rebukes from Iranian officials. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the American position as “outrageous” and affirmed that Iran would pursue its nuclear policy independently.