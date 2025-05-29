Tehran insists on full sanctions relief in nuclear talks

Tehran insists on full sanctions relief in nuclear talks
2025-05-29T19:20:25+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi dismissed reports of an imminent agreement with the United States.

Araqchi announced in a post on X that Iran remains committed to diplomacy but that any progress must be based on a “comprehensive agreement” that secures Iran’s nuclear rights.

Yesterday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei noted in a press conference that nuclear discussions were still underway to determine the time and venue for the next round of indirect talks, mediated by Oman.

“The only topics under discussion between Iran and the US are the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions,” Baqaei told reporters. “No other subjects have been or will be included.” He firmly rejected any suggestion that Iran might soften its position on uranium enrichment, describing it as a “fundamental principle” of the country’s nuclear policy.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon