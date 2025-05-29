Tehran insists on full sanctions relief in nuclear talks

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi dismissed reports of an imminent agreement with the United States.

Araqchi announced in a post on X that Iran remains committed to diplomacy but that any progress must be based on a “comprehensive agreement” that secures Iran’s nuclear rights.

Media is speculating about an imminent Iran-U.S. deal. Not sure if we are there yet. Iran is sincere about a diplomatic solution that will serve the interests of all sides. But getting there requires an agreement that will fully terminate all sanctions and uphold Iran's nuclear… pic.twitter.com/56u9elxLIj — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 29, 2025

Yesterday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei noted in a press conference that nuclear discussions were still underway to determine the time and venue for the next round of indirect talks, mediated by Oman.

“The only topics under discussion between Iran and the US are the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions,” Baqaei told reporters. “No other subjects have been or will be included.” He firmly rejected any suggestion that Iran might soften its position on uranium enrichment, describing it as a “fundamental principle” of the country’s nuclear policy.