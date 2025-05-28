Iran on uranium enrichment: RED LINE

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Head Mohammad Eslami reiterated that uranium enrichment remains a non-negotiable "red line" for the Islamic Republic, emphasizing that all of Tehran's nuclear activities remain peaceful and within the framework of international oversight.

Eslami's remarks came during an ongoing inspection mission by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), whose Deputy Director General is currently in Tehran reviewing the country’s nuclear sites. The visit marks a critical moment in the context of intensified indirect talks between Iran and the United States, which resumed earlier this year in Muscat under Omani mediation.

“Iran is subject to some of the most stringent nuclear inspections in the world,” Eslami stated. “Although our nuclear activity represents just 3% of global operations, we account for nearly 25% of the IAEA's inspections.” He argued that this level of scrutiny—"about 12 times higher than the average"—is evidence of Iran’s compliance and transparency, while denouncing what he described as ongoing “smear campaigns” targeting the country's nuclear program.

Responding to speculation about Gulf nations’ potential enrichment capabilities, Eslami emphasized that uranium enrichment is essential to any sovereign nuclear industry. “Stripping Iran of this capacity is equivalent to dismantling our nuclear sector entirely,” he warned. “This is something we categorically reject.”

While reaffirming that Iran’s nuclear activities are peaceful, Eslami also noted that, in the event of a new nuclear deal, Tehran may consider allowing inspectors from the US—operating under the IAEA framework—access to its facilities. “We may permit them to visit our sites, although this is not normal under current circumstances.”