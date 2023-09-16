UN nuclear watchdog decries Iran's removal of experienced inspectors, citing impaired oversight

Shafaq News/ The United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued a condemnation on Saturday, characterizing Iran's actions as "disproportionate and unprecedented" regarding the exclusion of nearly one-third of the core group of the Agency's most experienced inspectors designated for Iran. The IAEA asserts this move is impeding its capacity to oversee Iran's nuclear endeavors effectively.

Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the IAEA, voiced his strong disapproval, saying, " I strongly condemn this disproportionate and unprecedented unilateral measure which affects the normal planning and conduct of Agency verification activities in Iran and openly contradicts the cooperation that should exist between the Agency and Iran."

"This profoundly regrettable decision by Iran is another step in the wrong direction and constitutes an unnecessary blow to an already strained relationship between the IAEA and Iran in the implementation of the NPT Safeguards Agreement."

"Without effective cooperation, confidence and trust will continue to be elusive and the Agency will not be in a position to discharge effectively its verification mandate in Iran and provide credible assurances that nuclear material and activities in Iran are for peaceful purposes."

Grossi called upon the Iranian Government to reconsider its decision and to cooperate with the Agency. He also calls upon Iran's highest authorities to "engage with me at the earliest opportunity to correct course and work with the Agency for the complete clarification of the outstanding safeguards issues."