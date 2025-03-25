Iraqi, Iranian FMs discuss Trump’s letter as tensions soar

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss regional developments.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein voiced concern over rising tensions in the region and appreciated being informed of the content of President Trump’s letter, expressing hope that such exchanges could help open channels for dialogue.

Araghchi confirmed that Tehran intends to respond to the message, the statement added.

Last week, Iranian FM stated that the letter from US President Donald Trump to Tehran included threats and "opportunities." He had earlier reiterated that Iran would only engage in nuclear negotiations based on equal terms and mutual respect.

Meanwhile, Trump warned that Tehran must agree to talks or face military action. “I’ve written them a letter, saying I hope you’re going to negotiate, because if we have to go in militarily it’s going to be a terrible thing for them,” he said.

In response, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected what he described as pressure from “hegemonic powers.”