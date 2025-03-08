Iran keeps denying receiving Trump’s message on nuclear talks

Shafaq News/ Iran has not received any message from US President Donald Trump regarding negotiations over its nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday, a day after Trump claimed to have sent one.

“We have heard talk about a message, but we have not received anything so far,” Araghchi told state television during a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Araghchi had earlier told AFP that Iran would not engage in direct negotiations with Washington as long as US sanctions remain in place. “We will not enter any direct talks with the U.S. so long as they continue their maximum pressure policy and their threats,” he said.

Trump had claimed he sent a letter to Khamenei, inviting him to negotiate and expressing a preference for reaching an agreement with Tehran over its nuclear program. However, Iran’s mission to the United Nations also denied receiving any such letter when asked by US media outlets.

“No letter has been received,” the mission said in a statement published by Iranian state media.

Despite the denial, Supreme Leader Khamenei on Saturday rejected Trump’s offer for negotiations, calling it an attempt by “bullying governments” to impose their will on Tehran.

In a speech, he reiterated that Iran would not engage in talks with countries seeking to “dominate or impose their demands,” adding that such efforts “do not aim at resolving issues.”

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said US efforts to curb Iran’s energy exports and provoke internal unrest would not shake the country’s resolve. “The enemies of Iran place their hope in our internal divisions. If we maintain unity within the country and seize the opportunity to pursue development correctly, no external pressure can hinder our progress,” he said.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated over Iran’s nuclear activities and US sanctions, with diplomatic engagement between the two countries remaining limited.