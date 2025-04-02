Iran stands firm: US accusations on nuclear deal without proof

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denounced US accusations over the 2015 nuclear agreement, asserting Iran remains fully committed to its obligations despite Washington's unilateral withdrawal.

“10 years after signing the JCPOA—and 7 years after the US walked away—there is not ONE SHRED OF PROOF that Iran has violated this commitment,” Araghchi posted on X, reiterating that “under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons.”

He argued that diplomacy had previously yielded results and remains viable, rejecting the notion of a “military solution” to the nuclear dispute as fundamentally flawed.

Araghchi also contended that the US benefited from the agreement even after exiting in 2018 and criticized Washington’s regional military interventions, claiming they cost more than $7 trillion.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated after US President Donald Trump on March 31 threatened to bomb and impose renewed sanctions if Iran refuses to agree to new terms. Iran’s military responded by pledging an “offensive approach” and vowed to retaliate against any aggression.

The JCPOA, signed in 2015, restricted Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief. Since the US exit, Iran has ramped up uranium enrichment beyond agreed limits, triggering renewed international concern.