Iran rejects UN snapback, cites no 'legal basis'

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran on Sunday accused the United States and three European powers—Britain, France, and Germany—of misusing the 2015 nuclear deal to trigger the UN “snapback” of sanctions, calling the action ''illegitimate and lacking legal basis.''

In a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denounced the European move as “illegal,” noting that the three powers, collectively known as the European Troika (E3), had failed to uphold their own commitments under the accord and had bypassed the dispute resolution process.

“There is no basis for reviving terminated resolutions,” Araghchi stressed, emphasizing that all restrictions under Resolution 2231 will fully expire on October 26.

He also warned that any attempt to undermine Iran would meet “appropriate responses,” highlighting that using the United Nations in this manner damages both the organization’s credibility and the authority of the Security Council.

نامه وزیر امور خارجه به دبیر کل #سازمان_ملل متحد در مورد غیرقانونی بودن اقدام سه کشور اروپایی و آمریکا در بازگرداندن قطعنامه‌های لغوشده #شورای_امنیت علیه ایرانجناب آقای آنتونیو گوترش، دبیر کل سازمان ملل متحدجناب آقای سانگ جین کیم، رئیس شورای امنیتبسم الله الرحمن الرحیم… pic.twitter.com/sTtu7Z8kQW — 🇮🇷 وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) September 28, 2025

In a separate statement, the Iranian foreign ministry reiterated that efforts to reinstate past UN resolutions lack any legal foundation, while noting that Iran’s nuclear program remains under full international oversight.

Vowing to pursue all available legal channels to hold those responsible accountable, Tehran urged UN member states not to recognize the measures.

The latest dispute comes amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the West following Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018 and the reimposition of sweeping sanctions. The E3 recently activated the snapback mechanism to restore UN sanctions, citing alleged breaches of Iran’s nuclear obligations. Tehran, however, maintains that its nuclear program continues to be entirely peaceful.