Iraqi FM: No conditions for ties with Syria’s Al-Sharaa

Shafaq News/ Baghdad has no reservations for engaging with Syria’s new leadership under transitional President Ahmad Al-Shara, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stated.

In an interview with France 24, on the sidelines of the Paris Conference on Syria Hussein confirmed that he had extended an official invitation to Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shibani to visit Baghdad, and he is expected to arrive soon.

On Gaza, Hussein reaffirmed Iraq’s support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. He also disclosed plans for an emergency summit later this month to discuss Gaza’s future and respond to US President Donald Trump’s proposed plans, including the potential displacement of Gazans to Egypt and Jordan.

Regarding US-Iraq relations following Trump’s return to office, Hussein said that recent decisions by the new administration primarily target Iran rather than Iraq. Upcoming strategic dialogue talks between Baghdad and Washington, are set to take place in the US capital, the Iraqi FM revealed. Stressing Iraq’s ongoing engagement with the United States and the Trump administration’s policies, Hussein that tensions between Washington and Tehran would impact the entire region, not just Iraq.

On the issue of disarming armed factions, he noted that discussions among Iraqi political forces are progressing, adding that the public acknowledgment of this debate as a significant step toward curbing unauthorized weapons outside state control.