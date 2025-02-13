Iraq withholds support for Syria’s Al-Sharaa

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Syrian presidency revealed the countries that congratulated Ahmed Al-Sharaa on assuming the presidency.

The list showed that while most Arab nations extended their congratulations, Iraq, Libya, and Tunisia remained notably silent.

Among those offering swift congratulations were Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Algeria, Sudan, Morocco, Jordan, Bahrain, and Oman.

Western leaders also acknowledged Al-Sharaa’s new role, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Notably, Iraq has yet to take an official stance on Al-Sharaa’s appointment as Syria’s new president.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, announced in an interview with France 24 that Iraq has no reservations about engaging with Syria’s new leadership and will invite all Arab leaders, including Al-Sharaa, to the upcoming Arab League summit in May.

On Wednesday, Syrian Transitional Government Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shibani, announced that he would visit Baghdad soon, following an official invitation.