Former Syrian army surrender weapons to HTS fighters

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Syrian army members loyal to former President Bashar Al-Assad and security forces lined up outside a building in Damascus to surrender their weapons and commence reconciliation procedures under the supervision of members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), now the de facto ruling authority.

"Men and women also returned state-issued valuables and other items as part of the reconciliation process aimed at reintegrating Al-Assad's forces into the new Syria. Participants received temporary cards valid for three months while their status is reviewed," Lieutenant Colonel Walid Abdul Rabbo, who works with the new Interior Ministry, told Reuters.

"Those without criminal charges would be allowed to resume normal civilian life. For those who have not spilled our blood, they will live a normal life like any citizen, but those with legal liabilities and cases will be dealt with by the judiciary and relevant courts."

Syrian rebels captured Damascus on Dec. 8, forcing Al-Assad to flee after more than 13 years of civil war, ending his family's decades-long rule.

The insurgents' takeover ended a conflict that killed hundreds of thousands, caused one of the largest refugee crises in modern history, left cities bombarded and destroyed, rural areas deserted, and the economy hollowed out by global sanctions.

The swift offensive raised questions about whether the rebels could ensure an orderly transition.

Forces led by Ahmed al-Sharaa (Abu Mohammad al-Julani), installed an interim government for three months, which previously governed a rebel enclave in Idlib province, northwest Syria.