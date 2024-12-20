US DoS cancels $10M reward for information on HTS leader, emphasizes Iran’s diminishing role in Syria

Shafaq News/ US Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf asserted, on Friday, that Iranian influence in Syria has diminished following the fall of Al-Assad regime.

During a video conference, Leaf stated, "Iran has no role now. Iran's actions in Syria during the civil war led to the presence of external armed factions like Hezbollah fighters and the oppression of the Syrian people."

She highlighted that "Turkiye now has a significant role, which is natural given its geographical location and national interests."

"The US seeks to establish a sovereign government in Syria, one that has positive relations with its neighbors and engages constructively with its people and the region."

Furthermore, Leaf announced the cancellation of the $10 million reward for information on the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Ahmad al-Shara, AKA Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

"I met with the new authorities in Damascus, including Ahmad al-Shara, and informed him that Washington will no longer offer rewards for his capture."

Leaf welcomed positive messages from HTS, stating that the US "will monitor progress on these principles and actions."

She added, "We discussed the need to ensure that terrorist groups do not pose a threat within Syria," noting that "Ahmad al-Shara has committed to this."

Leaf continued, "We communicated with HTS and discussed with its leader the interests of Syria and the broader regional area. This individual will no longer be on the terrorism list, and I do not request the FBI to intervene and arrest al-Julani. We have assessed the current situation in Syria."

"The United States is now working intensively with Turkish authorities, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and HTS to achieve a ceasefire in Kobani and carry out transitional activities in the region and across the country."

Leaf concluded, "During the meeting with Kurdish officials, they confirmed their readiness to fight ISIS, and what the Syrian factions and minorities want is unity, contrary to the sectarian divisions imposed by Al-Assad regime."

Earlier today, the US State Department (DoS) announced the arrival of American diplomats in Syria to engage with the new Syrian authorities, marking the first diplomatic mission between Washington and Damascus in the 13-year-long civil war.

The delegation includes high-ranking officials: Barbara Leaf, the senior US diplomat for Middle East affairs; Roger Carstens, the presidential envoy for hostage affairs; and Daniel Rubinstein, the newly appointed US advisor leading diplomatic efforts in Syria. These diplomats are the first Americans to visit Damascus since the Syrian opposition ousted Al-Assad.