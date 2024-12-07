Iran urges political dialogue in Syria amid unprecedented opposition offensive

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for the initiation of "political dialogue" between the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad and opposition factions (Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham-HTS) amid an unprecedented offensive by HTS that led to it seizing major provinces.

Just days earlier, the Iranian Foreign Minister had remarked that the fate of President Al-Assad was "unpredictable," affirming that what he termed the "resistance would fulfill its duty."

Prior to this, Israeli public broadcaster reported that the collapse of Al-Assad's regime in Syria could be a "dramatic transformation that might alter the Middle Eastern landscape." Senior Israeli officials were quoted saying, "The government of Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing for the total collapse of the regime in Syria," noting "we have observed a mass escape of regime soldiers across Syria."

The Israeli broadcaster also cited high-level security sources indicating the absence of significant intervention from Iran, Russia, or Hezbollah, highlighting that "Al-Assad regime has lost control over the border with Israel, which is now almost entirely under the control of opposition forces."

On Friday, Israel deployed additional ground and air forces on the border with Syria as opposition factions continued their rapid advance.

These developments coincide with the announcement by Syrian factions of the start of the “Battle of Homs” to gain control of the city and advance toward Damascus, held by Al-Assad.