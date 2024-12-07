Syrian opposition forces capture Daraa as Al-Assad’s allies show signs of strain

Shafaq News/ Syrian opposition factions announced on Saturday their capture of the strategic city of Daraa in southern Syria following an agreement with government forces for an organized withdrawal, Southern Operations Room said.

Daraa, under opposition control from 2012 to 2018, had fallen back to Al-Assad’s forces during a Russian-backed offensive in 2018.

The deal reportedly granted senior security and military officials serving in Daraa safe passage to Damascus.

"This is a decisive step forward for the revolution," said an opposition leader, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Opposition forces claimed full control over Daraa province, including the Nasib-Jaber border crossing with Jordan, while taking over most security checkpoints in the province’s eastern countryside. Government troops withdrew from Inkhil in the west after sustaining losses in targeted strikes.

The victory comes just hours after opposition fighters advanced to the outskirts of Homs, urging Al-Assad’s forces to defect. On Friday, factions from Daraa, Suwayda, and Quneitra formed the "Southern Operations Room," declaring their ultimate goal as Damascus. "Our destination is Damascus, and our meeting is in Umayyad Square," the group stated, also imposing a curfew across Daraa province.

Regional Alarm and Diplomatic Developments

Reports in The Wall Street Journal revealed that Egyptian and Jordanian officials recently urged Al-Assad to leave Syria and establish a government-in-exile. While Al-Assad remains in Damascus, his family reportedly fled to Russia last week, and some relatives have relocated to the UAE.

The Jordanian embassy in Washington denied these claims.

The rapid deterioration of Al-Assad’s position has alarmed Arab states, including the UAE and Qatar, which fear regional instability. “Al-Assad sought weapons and intelligence aid from Egypt, Jordan, and others, but his pleas have been denied,” a Syrian official told Reuters.

Iran’s Retreat

As the opposition advanced, The New York Times reported that Iran began evacuating key military commanders and staff from Syria, including members of the Quds Force.

"Iran now recognizes that a military solution in Syria is no longer viable," said Iranian analyst Mehdi Rahmati. "This represents a major shift in their approach."

The retreat highlights broader challenges facing Al-Assad’s allies. Russia’s military focus remains divided due to its invasion of Ukraine, while Hezbollah has faced significant losses in its ongoing conflict with Israel.

Broader Implications

The opposition’s gains reflect the most significant challenge to Al-Assad’s rule in years. Meanwhile, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), separate from the factions advancing toward Damascus, have moved into Deir ez-Zor, further eroding government control in eastern Syria.

"This level of opposition success marks the gravest threat to Al-Assad’s authority since the early days of the civil war," said a Western diplomat.

US Travel Advisory

In light of escalating violence, the US State Department issued an advisory urging American citizens to leave Syria immediately. "We urge all US citizens to depart while commercial travel options remain available in Damascus," the statement read.