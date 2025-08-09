US dismisses Iran’s “Axis of Resistance” claim as delusional

Shafaq News – Washington

The US State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, dismissed Iran’s claim that the “Axis of Resistance” is stronger than ever, describing it as “a delusional narrative” aimed at deflecting from the major challenges the country faces at home.

Asked by Shafaq News how Washington views the Iranian Armed Forces’ statement, Bruce said Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Gaza’s Hamas, and the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad “are gone,” Iran’s nuclear facilities “have been obliterated,” and its remaining allied groups “did little or nothing during the 12-day war.”

“The world knows that, and ordinary Iranians likely know that too,” the spokesperson added.

The comments followed a statement earlier by Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, who asserted that the “Axis of Resistance is more unified and capable than ever.”

He said the alliance—which Iran defines as including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Palestine’s Hamas, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), and other groups—has grown in both strength and coordination and is ready to respond to any threat.

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.