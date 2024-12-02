Israel claims interception of Iranian plane carrying “strategic” military equipment for Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ Israel prevented an Iranian plane from landing in Syria, suspecting it was carrying an "arms shipment" intended for Lebanon’s Hezbollah, security sources told the American TV channel, Alhurra.

These developments follow a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah a week ago, amid ongoing tensions along Israel's northern border.

The sources told Alhurra that "Israel ordered an Iranian plane, en route to Syria, to return eastward without completing its mission."

“The plane was carrying strategic military equipment to enhance Hezbollah's combat capabilities in Lebanon," Israeli security sources quoted by Alhurra said, noting that the Israeli military is "determined to prevent any threats from Lebanon or Syria, through increased military presence or preemptive operations."

Meanwhile, reports indicated that the plane, en route to Damascus International Airport, was intercepted by Israeli fighter jets over international airspace, forcing it to change course.

Notably, Israeli media reports noted that the Israeli army has recently intensified intelligence and military operations targeting “smuggling routes” by land and air.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed during a government session that Israel is "committed to all necessary measures to protect its national security," stressing the importance of “monitoring Iranian activity in Syria and Lebanon."

In turn, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the military "will not hesitate to use force to prevent Hezbollah's strengthening," while experts view these developments as "a continuation of Iran's efforts to enhance Hezbollah's arsenal with advanced weapons."