Ahead of nuclear talks: US imposes new sanctions on Iran

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US imposed new restrictions on Iran, two days after President Donald Trump announced plans for direct talks with Tehran over its nuclear program.

The US Treasury Department targeted five entities and one individual for their support of key organizations overseeing Iran’s nuclear program. These entities include the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company (TESA).

The AEOI is responsible for Iran’s nuclear research and development, including centrifuge enrichment and experimental laser enrichment programs. It also oversees several Iranian companies involved in nuclear work.

Among those affected as well is Atbin Ista Technical and Engineering Company (AIT), which supports TESA by facilitating the acquisition of components from foreign suppliers. Iranian national Majid Mosallat, Chairman of AIT’s Board of Directors and Managing Director, has overseen the purchase and shipment of items to TESA.

Also targeted is Pegah Aluminum Arak Company (Pegah), which manufactures aluminum products used by TESA. The company’s role in supplying materials for Iran's nuclear program led to its inclusion in the measures.

These new restrictions come ahead of key negotiations scheduled for Saturday, which will address not only the nuclear issue but also broader political and security concerns.