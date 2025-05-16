Trump admits sending written offer to Iran on nukes

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump revealed that the United States had delivered a written proposal to Iran on its nuclear program as he returned from a high-stakes diplomatic tour of the Gulf.

Trump, for the first time, acknowledged that a formal U.S. proposal is in Tehran’s hands, despite Iran publicly denying it received one, following multiple rounds of indirect talks between U.S. envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, though he declined to share any details about the offer’s contents.“They have a proposal,” Trump said. “But more importantly, they need to understand they must act fast — or something bad will happen.”

While in Doha, Trump described the negotiations between Witkoff and Araghchi as “very serious” and focused on achieving “lasting peace,” adding that the talks are making steady progress.

Meanwhile, Araghchi reiterated that Iran will not consider any scenario that involves giving up its right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes — a right protected under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.