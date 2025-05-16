Iran rejects limits on uranium enrichment amid stalled nuclear talks

Shafaq News/ Iran will not accept any restrictions on its right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Friday.

Araghchi reiterated in a post on X, “Iran has not received any written proposal from the United States, whether directly or indirectly,” describing communications from Washington and international intermediaries as “confusing and contradictory.”

He stressed that Iran’s position remains unchanged: any agreement must fully recognize its nuclear rights and ensure the complete lifting of sanctions. “Respect our rights and terminate your sanctions, and we have a deal.”

Araghchi rejected any external pressure, adding that while Tehran remains open to respectful dialogue, it “refuses all forms of attempted imposition.”

Talks remain uncertain as Iran awaits a formal proposal. However, Reuters quoted an Iranian source familiar with the negotiations confirming that no written offer had been received, noting that Oman had obtained the final draft and was expected to deliver it to Tehran soon.