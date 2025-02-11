Trump on Iran: We’re gonna make a deal; they are scared

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that his administration will reach an agreement with Iran to halt its nuclear program, describing Tehran as "scared" and eager to negotiate.

“I think we’re gonna make a deal in Iran,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Monday, emphasizing that he preferred Israel not to “bomb the hell out of them,” as many believe it will with the help or approval of the United States.

"I’d much rather see a deal with Iran where we can do a deal, supervise, check it, inspect it and then blow it up or just make sure there’s no nuclear," he continued. “I’d much rather do a deal that’s a deal that’s not going to hurt them, and I think they want it too.”

Trump did not provide details on how he plans to improve the 2015 nuclear deal, from which he withdrew in 2018, calling it "the dumbest deal" and "a road to a nuclear weapon." He claimed that Iran's air defense systems are largely ineffective, making Tehran “weaker” and more willing to sit at the negotiating table.

“I think they are nervous, I think they are scared.”

Two weeks ago, the US president revealed that he hoped to reach a new nuclear agreement with Iran and avoid targeting its nuclear sites. He later reinstated his "Maximum Pressure" policy on Tehran, alleging that it was seeking nuclear weapons, a claim Tehran has consistently denied. The policy, introduced by Trump during his first term, led the US to withdraw from the historic nuclear deal, formally known as the "Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action" (JCPOA). Under the agreement, restrictions were placed on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the easing of international sanctions.

In response, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that his country does not seek nuclear weapons, citing a fatwa issued by Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which prohibits the use of such weapons. Additionally, Iran criticized the reinstatement of the "Maximum Pressure" policy, asserting that it "will fail again," while reaffirming that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only. The country also questioned the sincerity of the US in seeking negotiations with Tehran while imposing sanctions, stressing its readiness to negotiate but not under this policy.