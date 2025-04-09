Damascus takes over Tishrin Dam from SDF after agreement

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Syrian government reached an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to assume control over the Tishrin Dam in Aleppo, a government official confirmed to Shafaq News.

The dam and nearby villages, previously controlled by the SDF, have been repeatedly targeted by Turkish-backed Syrian armed factions, seeking to displace the group. However, hostilities in the region have subsided over the past week, following a de-escalation arrangement between Turkiye and the United States. This development coincided with separate discussions between the SDF and the Syrian government regarding control of the dam.

Jia Kurd, senior adviser to the Autonomous Administration in northeast Syria, revealed to Shafaq News that the US has been facilitating a ceasefire between Turkiye and the SDF. Kurd explained that coalition officials have been relaying indirect diplomatic messages between Ankara and the SDF, using political dialogue to address the disputes.

He also hoped that these efforts would "open the door to broader understandings with both Damascus and Ankara," ultimately leading to an end to attacks across northern and eastern Syria.

Another source at the Tishrin Dam highlighted to Shafaq News that recent clashes and artillery shelling had caused "serious damage" to the facility’s infrastructure, including control rooms and power generation units.

Syrian state media reported that maintenance teams have entered the dam complex near Manbij to begin repairs, with the restoration process expected to take more than two months due to the extent of the damage and the technical requirements involved.