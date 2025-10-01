SDF accuses Damascus of shelling Tishrin Dam in Aleppo

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Wednesday, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) accused Syrian government forces of shelling the Tishrin Dam nearby areas in eastern Aleppo with heavy weapons.

The dam, under SDF control along with several villages, has been a flashpoint in clashes with Turkish-backed factions since the fall of al-Assad regime late last year.

In a statement, the SDF said the strikes hit the dam’s structure, workers’ housing, and surrounding villages, warning of “grave danger” to civilians and essential infrastructure. It described the bombardment as “a serious escalation” and a “clear violation” of ceasefire agreements, stressing that such attacks jeopardize stability in the region.

تحديث – المجموعات المسلحة لحكومة دمشق تواصل قصف سد تشرين منذ صباح اليوم، تواصل المجموعات المسلحة التابعة لحكومة دمشق، وبصورة ممنهجة، استهداف سد تشرين ومحيطه بالأسلحة الثقيلة، بما في ذلك الدبابات والمدافع الميدانية. وقد أصابت القذائف بشكل مباشر جسم السد، إضافة إلى المساكن… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) October 1, 2025

Last month, clashes resumed between Syrian government forces and the SDF in Deir Hafer area of eastern Aleppo countryside.