Damascus, SDF begin joint control of Tishrin Dam

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Syrian government forces entered the Tishrin Dam area in eastern Aleppo alongside US-led coalition troops and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

A government source in Aleppo affirmed that the move followed a ceasefire brokered by Turkiye and the United States in coordination with Damascus and the SDF. A joint force of Syrian troops and SDF fighters “will now secure the dam”—one of Syria’s key power sources—under terms designed to shield it from further conflict and ensure uninterrupted operation.

An SDF security official told our agency that the ceasefire covering the Tishrin Dam and the Manbij countryside took effect a week ago, enabling maintenance teams to begin repairs on infrastructure damaged by recent clashes and Turkish drone strikes.

The agreement on joint management of the facility, as earlier confirmed by our sources, marks the formal handover of dam operations to the Syrian government, ending more than four months of hostilities in the area.

The dam and surrounding areas in eastern Aleppo have been a flashpoint in ongoing battles between the SDF and Turkish-backed Syrian factions since the fall of the Al-Assad regime late last year.