Leaked document warns of SDF detainees infiltration risk into Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a document was leaked to the 20th Division of the Western Nineveh Operations Command (NOC) in Sinjar district (northwest of Nineveh), calling for precautionary measures in response to a general amnesty for detainees held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The document, titled "A Secret and Immediate Telegram," urged the 20th Division of the Western NOC to take precautionary measures following the SDF's general amnesty for about 1,200 detainees who are believed to be planning to infiltrate Iraq.

A military source from the 20th Division of the Iraqi Army told Shafaq News Agency that "the SDF has released 147 detainees from Syrian prisons and plans to release more from other facilities following this amnesty. This information has been reported by media outlets affiliated with the SDF and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which opposes the Turkish regime."

Additionally, "The released detainees are not all ISIS members but include individuals convicted of various crimes and from different nationalities. The first group has been received by their families in Syria. We have implemented security measures to prevent their infiltration into Iraq," he affirmed.

The source further stated, "Military units in Al-Hadar desert and near the Iraqi-Syrian border have been instructed to take precautions to prevent infiltration into Iraq through Nineveh."

Notably, following the SDF's capture of northeastern Syria with US Coalition support, around 10,000 ISIS fighters are detained in high-security facilities. The region also houses over 50,000 individuals linked to ISIS in camps like Al-Hol. Key prisons include Ghweran in Hasakah, the largest ISIS prison globally, and other facilities such as the Industrial Prison, Camp al-Bulgar, Shaddadi Prison, Derik/Malikiyah, Kisrah, Rumailan, Nafker, and Raqqa Central Prison. These prisons, many near US bases, hold thousands of ISIS members under tight security.