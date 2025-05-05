Tishrin Dam secure: AANES credits locals for defending the site

Shafaq News/ The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) announced, on Monday, the end of military operations around the Tishrin Dam in eastern Aleppo, following more than three months of clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkish-backed factions.

Avin Suweid, Co-Chair of the AANES Executive Council, said the attacks had targeted key infrastructure, including the dam, which supplies water and electricity to millions. She praised local civilians, including Kurds, Arabs, and Syriacs, "who supported the SDF and the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ) in defending the site.”

In mid-April, Syrian government forces entered the dam area alongside SDF fighters, under a deal reportedly reached with the US-led Global Coalition. A Syrian government source in Aleppo told Shafaq News the deployment followed a US-Turkiye ceasefire agreement coordinated with both the government and the SDF.

The Tishrin Dam, a strategic site in the Manbij region, has long been a flashpoint between the SDF and Turkish-backed rebels.