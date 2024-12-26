Turkish-backed forces claim control over Manbij, SDF denies

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that factions of the Turkish-backed "Syrian National Army" had taken control of the city of Manbij and the Tishrin Dam area in northern Syria. However, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have denied these claims.

Turkish Defense Ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk stated in a press conference that Manbij and Tishrin Dam are "under the control of the Syrian National Army," denying claims of SDF advances in these areas.

In contrast, the head of the SDF media office, Farhad Shami, released a video today from Tishrin Dam, south of Manbij, confirming that the dam and the surrounding villages and hills remain under SDF control despite over 20 attacks by Turkish-backed factions.

Shami added that SDF forces have killed 450 Syrian National Army fighters and destroyed dozens of their military vehicles.

"The Tishrin Dam and the surrounding villages and hills have been subjected to more than 180 airstrikes by Turkish drones, causing significant damage to the dam," according to the SDF media office.