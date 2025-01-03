Fierce battles rage in northern Syria as Turkish-backed factions clash with SDF

Shafaq News/ Clashes continue in Northern Syria between Turkish-backed armed factions and the predominantly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The Turkish-allied "Syrian National Army" claimed to have gained new territory around the Tishrin Dam, while the SDF reported killing dozens of militants in the confrontations.

The Syrian National Army stated that it had captured the village of Sa’ideen and the Seriatel Hill near the Tishrin Dam on Friday. It also mentioned the deployment of significant military reinforcements to the frontlines south of Manbij.

On Thursday, SDF stated that they had "killed dozens of Turkish-backed militants and destroyed six of their military vehicles in the clashes. The attacks by Turkish-backed factions targeted several villages southeast of Manbij, as well as areas around the Tishrin Dam," adding that the attacks were supported by five Turkish drones, tanks, and modern armored vehicles.

According to media reports, "On Thursday, Turkish forces and their allied factions shelled the villages of Khidr Hassan and Sheikh Ali near Tal Tamr, and the village of Mushayrifa on the outskirts of Abu Rasin, near the Syrian-Turkish border."

Furthermore, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that "23 members of the Turkish-backed factions were killed, and around 18 others were injured in the fierce clashes with the SDF in northeastern Aleppo countryside on Thursday."

The Observatory also reported the death of four SDF fighters in the clashes around the town of Qabab Abu Qalqal, south of Manbij.

The SDF continues to control vast areas of northeastern Syria and parts of Deir ez-Zor province, particularly the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

These areas have been under the self-administration established by the Kurds at the beginning of the conflict in Syria in 2011, following the withdrawal of government forces from a large portion of the territory.

Between 2016 and 2019, Turkiye conducted three military operations in northern Syria against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the backbone of the SDF, successfully gaining control over two extensive border regions inside Syria.

Moreover, the new Syrian administration leader, Ahmad Al-Shara, met with a delegation from the SDF on Monday for what was described as "positive" talks in their first meeting, as per media reports.