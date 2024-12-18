SDF offers “demilitarized zone” in Syria’s Kobani to ease tensions with Turkiye

Shafaq News/ Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi announced, on Tuesday, his readiness to establish a “demilitarized zone” in Kobani, northern Syria, under US supervision, amid escalating tensions with Turkiye.

"This initiative aims to address Turkiye's security concerns and ensure long-term stability in the region,” Abdi wrote on X.

The SDF, predominantly composed of Kurdish fighters from the People’s Protection Units (YPG), has been a critical partner for the US in its efforts to combat ISIS. However, Turkiye considers the YPG a terrorist organization.

Earlier, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed the extension of the ceasefire agreement between Turkish-backed factions and the SDF in the northern Syrian city of Manbij, until the end of this week.

These developments follow reports from senior US officials that Turkiye and its allied factions are gathering forces along the Syrian border, sparking concerns of a potential Turkish incursion into Kurdish-controlled areas.