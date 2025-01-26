SDF eliminates 20 Turkish-backed militants in northern Syria

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) eliminated 20 Turkish-backed militants, injured nine others, and downed two suicide drones during intense clashes on Saturday across multiple locations in northern Syria, the group announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the SDF revealed that the fiercest fighting occurred in Abu Qalqal, where SDF forces eliminated 14 Turkish-backed militants, including a prominent commander of the “Hamza Division,” Abu Al-Harith Al-Jazrawi.

Near the Qara Qwzak Bridge, SDF forces engaged Turkish-backed militants in Imo Tomb village and Khudey Hill, eliminating two fighters and injuring four others.

In Khirbet al-Zamala, southeast of Manbij, the SDF repelled an attack, killing four attackers and injuring five. Two suicide drones deployed during the assault were intercepted and destroyed.

Turkish airstrikes also targeted surrounding areas, including Bir Hasso, Qara Qwzak Bridge, Ghasaq, and Malha villages, though no significant damage was reported.

Meanwhile, at Tishreen Dam, Turkish forces launched heavy bombardments with warplanes, artillery, and heavy weaponry. A Turkish drone targeted civilians near the dam, killing one person and injuring 12 others.

In Deir Hafer, Turkish airstrikes hit an SDF position, resulting in the death of one fighter and injuries to three others. An attempted infiltration by a Turkish-backed militant in the area was thwarted, and the attacker was captured.

Turkiye, which maintains a military presence in northern Syria, views the SDF as an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), labeling it a “terrorist” organization.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports that since the start of the military escalation in Manbij and its countryside on December 12, 2024, a total of 505 people have been killed, including:

• 53 civilians, among them seven women and four children.

• 375 Turkish-backed militants.

• 77 members of SDF and affiliated military formations.