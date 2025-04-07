President Barzani in UAE for security talks
2025-04-07T08:21:55+00:00
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani traveled to the United Arab Emirates on Monday for an official visit.
According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani is scheduled to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan focusing on strengthening cooperation between Abu Dhabi, Baghdad, and Erbil
Regional developments and issues of mutual concern are also expected to be on the agenda.
