President Barzani congratulates UAE President on his birthday

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his best wishes to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his birthday.

Barzani wrote in a post on X, "Under his leadership, the UAE has become a beacon of hope and prosperity for millions around the world.”

He added that Kurdistan plans to strengthen bilateral ties with UAE and “promote peace and stability in the region” and to further strengthen our bilateral ties."