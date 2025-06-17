President Barzani, UAE envoy discuss investment opportunities in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Tuesday with Shaikha Basheer Farhan, Acting Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in the Region, to discuss investment prospects and bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting focused on strengthening relations and exploring economic cooperation. President Barzani congratulated Farhan on her appointment and expressed support from Kurdistan’s institutions to help her fulfill her diplomatic mission successfully.

The UAE envoy conveyed greetings from UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the country’s leadership, reaffirming the UAE’s interest in deepening ties with the Kurdistan Region.

The two officials also discussed opportunities for Emirati investment in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, along with the latest regional developments.