Iran, UAE push joint Gulf security efforts

Shafaq News – Tehran/Abu Dhabi

Iran’s top security official and the United Arab Emirates’ national security advisor underscored the importance of collective regional efforts to protect Gulf security, during a phone call on Sunday, that also focused on external threats and regional instability.

According to the Iranian media, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, described security in the Gulf as a shared responsibility, warning that any external threat to one country would destabilize the entire region. He also called for a joint framework to ensure stability through cooperation among all Gulf States.

In turn, UAE National Security Advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that lasting security depends on coordinated efforts across the region, cautioning that instability in one Gulf state would inevitably impact its neighbours.

The conversation marked a rare alignment of views between Tehran and Abu Dhabi on regional security priorities. Both officials highlighted the need to strengthen coordination mechanisms as tensions rise and conflict risks spill across borders.