Intense clashes erupt in northern Syria between SDF and Turkish-backed militants

Shafaq News/ Violent clashes have continued across several areas in northern Syria since early Friday, pitting Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against Turkish-backed factions.

Fighting intensified around the Tishreen Dam and the Qarqozak Bridge as hundreds of fighters from the jihadist group Hurras al-Din, many of whom are non-Syrians from Uzbekistan and Chechnya, joined the fray.

The clashes were concentrated on multiple fronts, with the SDF claiming to have repelled attacks on the Aloush and Tal Arish axes. "We destroyed several military vehicles and killed two fighters from the Turkish-backed factions, forcing others to retreat," the SDF said in a statement.

Turkish drones targeted SDF positions in areas such as the Tishreen Dam and Kobani, killing several Kurdish fighters and destroying multiple armored vehicles. Turkish forces also carried out drone strikes in Manbij and Jarmeeh, expanding the scope of the conflict.

On Monday, Turkish artillery struck SDF-held areas in rural Kobani using rocket launchers, accompanied by reconnaissance flights over the region, Syrian media reported. Kurdish sources said Turkish-backed factions, under the cover of Turkish airstrikes, attempted to advance toward the Tishreen Dam.

"The Turkish army directly intervened in the battle during the last few hours," the sources added.

In response, SDF drones launched 27 attacks on Turkish-backed positions within 24 hours, reportedly destroying 10 armored vehicles and vehicles equipped with DShK machine guns.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that over 100 individuals have been killed within two days of intense clashes between the SDF and Turkish-backed factions.

The SDF continues to control large parts of northeastern Syria, including parts of Deir ez-Zor province and the eastern bank of the Euphrates River. These areas fall under the self-administration established by the Kurds in 2011, after the withdrawal of Syrian government forces.

Between 2016 and 2019, Turkiye launched three military operations in northern Syria targeting the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), the backbone of the SDF, gaining control over two vast border regions.

Turkiye has reiterated its commitment to intensifying pressure on the SDF. "Ankara will not allow Syria to face the risk of division," a Sky News Arabia correspondent in Istanbul reported, citing Turkey's characterization of the SDF as a terrorist group aiming to establish a Kurdish homeland in northern Syria.

Turkiye has also ramped up diplomatic efforts to garner regional support, with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressing shared security concerns with Turkey.

Meanwhile, there are growing indications of diminishing US support for the SDF, potentially encouraging Ankara to escalate its military campaign.