Tishrin Dam handover: Turkiye tracks transfer to Syria’s government

Shafaq News/ Turkiye is closely monitoring the transfer of the Tishrin Dam to Syria’s new government, the Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed on Thursday.

“Syria's resources belong to the Syrian people,” the ministry said, underscoring that the Tishrin Dam’s handover from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is being followed carefully as part of broader regional cooperation.

The ministry also confirmed that a joint operations center is being planned with Turkiye, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon following a March 9 ministerial meeting in Jordan, where the five countries agreed to support Syria in combating terrorism, with ISIS as a top priority.

“Technical meetings continue with relevant countries to establish the planned United Operations Center in Syria.”